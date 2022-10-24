‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms.

Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a difficult time with the Lakers. The Hall of Famer pointed out that Russ needs to take “accountability” first and foremost, and then let his game do the talking instead of trying to deny what everyone is saying about him.

“If you don’t play well, admit it. Stop trying to fight the media and the fans and go out and perform,” Johnson said.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals in three games so far for the Lakers. However, he is shooting a horrendous 8.3 percent from three, having made just one of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc. He drew a blank in the last two games for LA.

Of course Westbrook is not the only one to blame for the Lakers’ struggles and 0-3 start to the season, but clearly, he is not doing his part to actually help.

As Magic Johnson said it, it might be better for Westbrook to just admit that he is not playing well. After all, it’s not the end of the world since he has the opportunity to use the next game to bounce back. Furthermore, LA fans know and have witnessed winning basketball, and they are sure to cheer for the players once they see one.

.@MagicJohnson gives Russell Westbrook advice after he was once boo’d & called Tragic Magic: “First off, take accountability. If you don’t play well, admit it. Stop trying to fight the media and the fans and go out and perform.” pic.twitter.com/e65ntai8Rj — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) October 24, 2022

It is up to Westbrook and the rest of the Lakers–not the media or the fans–to do their job and win games. When they do it consistently, it is only when the criticisms will stop.