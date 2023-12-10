The Lakers took down the Pacers in the NBA In-Season Tournament finals, and Anthony Davis had a monster game.

The first ever NBA In-Season Tournament has come to a close and the Los Angeles Lakers are the first ever champions. The Lakers and Indiana Pacers battled it out for the championship on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and Los Angeles ended up earning a convincing 123-109 win.

There were a lot of Lakers that stepped up in Saturday night's championship victory, but no one stepped up more than Anthony Davis. Davis finished the game with 41 points on 16-24 shooting, and he also added 20 rebounds. It was an absolutely monstrous performance from the Los Angeles big man. He was so dominant that he couldn't help himself, at the end of the game, he had to let the crowd know that he is him.

After the performance that Davis had on Saturday night, he can yell whatever he wants at the crowd. He had everything working for him in the championship game, and the Pacers simply didn't have any answers for him.

What a run it was in the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament for the Lakers. Los Angeles had a close game in their two first group stage contests against the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trailblazers, but the other two games in group play were massive blowouts.

Los Angeles had another close battle with the Suns in the quarterfinals, but the semis and finals showed how dominant this team can be. LeBron James and AD got a whiff of the trophy and $500k, and they simply couldn't be stopped. The Lakers have put on a very impressive show, and their fans are hoping that they can do the same when the actual playoffs roll around.

Right now, it's looking like the Lakers could end up with a good seed in the playoffs if they keep playing like this. Los Angeles is currently in fourth place in the West, but they're playing better than anyone in the league.