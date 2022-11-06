Anthony Davis’ admission on back injury will please LeBron James, Lakers fans

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been dealing with a bad back since the preseason, but it looks like he is on his way to full health.

The veteran big man admitted as much when speaking to reporters on Tuesday, noting that his back is improving day by day. With that said, Davis revealed that he plans to play in their back-to-back games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Anthony Davis says the plan is to play in both games of the back to back against Cleveland and Utah, and that his back injury is getting better day by day: pic.twitter.com/aWgoHEfsFi — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 5, 2022

Anthony Davis has just missed one game this season due to his back issue, but that doesn’t mean he is at 100 percent. In fact, following their first win of the season against the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers superstar admitted that his back was in pain throughout the said contest.

“Gotta keep doing what I’m doing. The back was killing me tonight but I’m just trying to do all that I can do to help the team get a win. If it means fighting through it, then I’ll fight through it. Got two days in between games to get it right for New Orleans on Wednesday, so I’m gonna make sure I do all I can,” Davis said at the time.

Sure enough, his remarks sparked concerns about his current level of conditioning. He is a key part of the Lakers’ offense and defense, so the team couldn’t really afford to sit him out of multiple games. Fortunately, it doesn’t look the bothersome back is going to be much of an issue moving forward.