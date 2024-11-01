Anthony Davis is dealing with right hip soreness and D'Angelo Russell is dealing with low back soreness ahead of their game against the Toronto Raptors. With two of their top players having slight injury issues, will they still be available to suit up?

The Lakers took a tough loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last game, and both Davis and Russell were available. Despite the loss, Davis finished the game strong with 22 points and 13 assists, while Russell finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and five assists.

The Lakers now go into a matchup with the Raptors, who are now 1-4 and without their star player, Scottie Barnes.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell's injury status vs. Raptors

Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell are both probable ahead of their game against the Raptors, which means that the Lakers' starting lineup will be fully healthy. The Lakers started the season strong, winning their first three games, but have lost their last two games against the Suns and Cavaliers.

Davis is playing some of his best basketball so far, and he's been key in all of their games so far, playing extremely well on both sides of the ball. He went down during the Cavaliers game which had some fans concerned, especially with his injury history, but after the game, he shared that he was okay.

“Tweaked my hip in the first quarter,” Davis said after the game. “A little sore, kinda like, jammed it, but I'll be fine. Just bothered me throughout the course of the game, but it won't stop me from playing.”

Russell is playing solid as well, but hasn't had a big scoring game for the Lakers yet. The most important thing for him is running the offense the way JJ Redick wants, picking his spots, and getting his teammates involved.

This should be a game that the Lakers should be able to take advantage of, especially with Scottie Barnes out. The Raptors don't have many consistent go-to scorers on the team, and Gradey Dick and RJ Barrett will have to take most of that responsibility right now. The Raptors also don't seem like a team looking to be competitive this season, so the Lakers should take care of business.

Luckily for the Lakers, they're not dealing with any serious injuries, so beyond this Raprots game, they should be good as the season progresses.