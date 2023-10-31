When he's on, Anthony Davis is arguably the most impactful player on the Los Angeles Lakers. That's quite the statement, but it's also true. Davis' ability to score in bunches while being a menace on the defensive end is incredibly valuable. That was on full display against the Orlando Magic, where Davis' 26 points and 19 rebounds helped secure a win over the feisty young squad.

After the game, D'Angelo Russell had some interesting comparisons for Anthony Davis. Russell likened the Lakers star to a “monster” after Davis' near 20-20 game against the Magic. (video via ClutchPoints)

To his credit, Russell himself played like a monster against the Magic. The Lakers point guard came up big in their comeback win, scoring 28 huge points on ridiculous efficiency: 10-14 from the field, 3-6 from deep. Russell's scoring, especially in the fourth quarter, helped LA come back against the surprisingly good Magic squad.

Before Russell's heroics in the fourth, it was Davis that stepped up massively for the Lakers. In a game where the Lakers struggled to keep the Magic off the glass, Davis hauled in 19 huge rebounds for LA, and kept the game as close as possible during the game. This is the type of performance that LA needs from Davis on the regular.

It is a bit concerning that the Lakers struggled to put away the Magic, and had to muster up a comeback against one of the worst teams in the league last season. Still, a win is a win, and it's better for LA to struggle early in the season than at the end. Hopefully, LA sees more of this version of AD in the future.