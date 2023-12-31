The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten a great performance from Anthony Davis this season according to their coach.

The Lakers battled the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night during a time in which the team has been treading water as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

The 23-7 Timberwolves presented a stark challenge for the Lakers, who of course won the In-Season Tournament this season and made it to the Western finals in the summer of 2023.

The Lakers provided an injury update on star players LeBron James and Anthony Davis ahead of Saturday's prime time clash in the Twin Cities. Karl-Anthony Towns of the T'Wolves remained on the injury report leading up to the game but managed to give it a go in the early minutes Saturday.

On Saturday, Coach Ham's comments on Davis were revealed.

Ham Praises AD's Defense

Ham called Davis ‘elite' and said that his superstar hasn't gotten the recognition he has deserved in recent months.

Darvin Ham asked about Anthony Davis as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate: “He’s everything. He’s been elite. I don’t think it’s appreciated enough or highlighted enough. We’re nothing defensively without him.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 30, 2023

“And we're nothing on offense without him either apparently. Sounds like lineup issues,” one fan said on X.

“Absolutely, Davis is a defensive powerhouse! He's the backbone of our defense and deserves all the recognition for his exceptional contributions,” another fan added.

Davis Dominates Vs. Wolves

The former Kentucky star and number one overall draft pick Davis racked up 17 points and eight rebounds along with four assists against the Timberwolves early in the second quarter of Saturday's game after just twelve minutes of action, suggesting that the All-Star center was enlivened by the prospect of facing fellow star player Towns.

Davis is averaging 24.9 points and 12.3 rebounds on the season on better than 54 percent shooting. He is also averaging 3.1 assists so far on the season.