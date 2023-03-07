Anthony Davis has been doing the heavy lifting for the Los Angeles Lakers of late amid his team’s injury crisis. LeBron James is expected to be out for at least a couple more weeks due to a foot injury, while new recruit D’Angelo Russell has been out for the last five games due to an ankle sprain. The Lakers have a big game coming up on Tuesday against a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies side, and while AD has popped up on the injury report, it seems like he should be able to play.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Lakers have officially listed Davis as probable to play due to a right foot injury. It is worth noting that AD has been a constant inclusion on LA’s injury report, and he’s been able to play through the issue. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the eight-time All-Star should be in the starting lineup against the Grizzlies.

Also worth keeping an eye on is the status of D’Angelo Russell for the Grizzlies game. He’s been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday, and while he could still end up sitting out, it is clear that the one-time All-Star is now nearing a return to the court.

As for the Grizzlies, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke have both already been ruled out, so Memphis will have some issues in their frontcourt. Ja Morant is still away from the team amid his controversial suspension, and he currently has no timetable to return.

This is going to be a big game for the Lakers, who are still chasing a Play-In spot in the West.