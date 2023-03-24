A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

A lot will be on the line on Friday when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both teams are still fighting for their spot in the playoffs out West with the Thunder holding a half-a-game advantage over the Lakers. A win for LA could see them rise to eighth in the West, so it goes without saying that this will be a must-win game for the LeBron James-less Lakers as they look to book their place in the postseason.

The good news for the Lakers is that Anthony Davis should be good to go for Friday’s showdown. As usual, Davis is on the injury report for the Thunder game, but it does not seem to be a cause for concern for LA.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Thunder

At the moment, Davis is listed as probable to play on Friday. He is still dealing with a right foot stress injury, but given how he’s been a regular on the injury report for the Lakers, only a considerable unforeseen setback is going to prevent him from suiting up against OKC.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In other injury news, LeBron James and Mo Bamba are still out for the Lakers, while the Thunder have yet to submit their injury report as of writing.

To say that the race in the West is tight would be a complete understatement at this point. Right now, only three games separate the fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns (38-34) from the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans, who are 11th and 12th in the conference with an identical 35-37 record. In between them are the Los Angeles Clippers, the Golden State Warriors, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Thunder, the Dallas Mavericks, and of course, the Lakers. They call it the Wild West for a reason.