Anthony Davis might not play tonight for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Portland Trail Blazers tonight with a chance to get back to .500 on the season, and Anthony Davis' latest injury update has him listed as questionable with a bilateral Achilles injury, according to the NBA injury report.

Anthony Davis was seen attending last night's playoff game between the Green Bay Packers, his favorite team, and the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers ended up victorious over Davis' Packers. The Lakers will likely do what is best for Davis' long-term health. If that means sitting him for tonight's game against the Trail Blazers, that is likely what they will do. It will be worth monitoring reports ahead of the game.

While Davis has a reputation for being injury prone, he has played in 41 of the Lakers' 43 games this season, and he has had some great performances as of late.

The Lakers have had some good performances against solid teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks, but are coming off of a very disappointing showing against the Brooklyn Nets in a 130-112 loss.

Los Angeles will look to rebound with a win over Portland and help its standing in the Western Conference. They currently sit tied for 10th in the conference with the Houston Rockets for the final play-in spot. It will be interesting to see if the Lakers can climb the standings as the season progresses, and if there will be any additions at the trade deadline.

For now, the Lakers hope they can get Davis healthy, whether he is playing tonight or not.