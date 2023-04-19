Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers continue their first-round series in Memphis against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night, with a chance to take a stranglehold on the series by winning both of the first two contests on the road. After beating their West counterparts 128-112 on Sunday night in Game 1, Anthony Davis has popped up on the injury report, along with LeBron James and Dennis Schroder, three players who have battled injuries over the last few weeks of the season. LA fans will surely be wondering heading into Wednesday night’s playoff game: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Grizzlies

Anthony Davis is officially listed as probable on the NBA’s injury report after suffering an injury scare in Game 1 on Sunday night. That’s great news for Lakers fans, as it’s almost certain that the big man will suit up for the important contest.

Davis left the court late in the second quarter of Game 1 favoring his right arm, but returned to start the second half and played the rest of the game. He scored 22 points and added 12 rebounds as the Lakers wrested home-court advantage from the Grizzlies, who had the NBA’s best home record at 35-6 at FedEx Forum.

The Lakers earned the No. 7 seed in the West by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. LA missed the playoffs in 2022 and was eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns a year earlier. But the 2023 postseason is a different story; the Lakers have looked great to end the season and into the playoffs, and can take a commanding lead in the series with one more win on Wednesday night.

It seems extremely likely that all three of Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Dennis Schroder will play, and in the question of is Lakers’ Anthony Davis playing vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is almost certainly.