As usual, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason. A lot of the talk has (naturally) centered around LeBron James as he looks to lead LA to a bounce-back campaign in what is amazingly going to be his 20th year in the NBA.

Somewhat overlooked amid all the drama in Hollywood is the fact that Anthony Davis is perhaps going to be the most integral part of the Lakers’ potential success this season. For his part, it is clear that AD is more than ready for the challenge ahead.

Davis recently spoke out for what could be a make-or-break season not only for the Lakers but for him as well. The eight-time All-Star knows that defense is going to be the key for LA this season. So much so, that this is exactly what AD will demand from his teammates this season (via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports):

“That’s where we’ll be at our strongest, defensively,” Davis said. “I’m going to demand we stay committed and lead on that end, as well. I love playing defense. I think you’ll see a much different Lakers team, and I can’t wait to get out there.”

Davis is also expected to take on a leadership role for the Lakers in 2022-23. He is well aware of this notion, and AD is already very much looking forward to the challenge ahead:

“All I can do is lead by my actions,” Davis said. “I’m excited for this challenge and what’s ahead. I think we have a great group of guys to get the job done. It’s now about putting in the work.”

There’s going to be a lot riding on Anthony Davis this coming season, and Lakers fans are hoping that this is going to be his year.