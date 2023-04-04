A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The last time Anthony Davis missed a game for the Los Angeles Lakers was on March 15th against the Houston Rockets. That was the second night of a back-to-back set for LA, and the team decided to give their superstar big man the night off as part of their management plan for his right foot stress injury. The Lakers have another back-to-back set coming up against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, and then the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. As such, LA fans want to know if Davis will be available for the team on Tuesday night against Utah.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Jazz

Officially, Davis is currently listed as probable to play against the Jazz. This has been the case for him these past few games, which means that he should be in the lineup again on Tuesday night.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, it is worth noting that when the Lakers rested him in their last back-to-back set, they did hint at the possibility of this being the norm for Davis the rest of the way. This is what puts a bit of doubt on AD’s status for Tuesday night, especially considering how the Clippers game is the more important matchup as opposed to the Jazz game — at least on paper.

Then again, the Lakers are still fighting for final positioning in the West, with a Top 6 finish still in play for them. With four contests still remaining, they are now just half a game behind the Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, who are tied for fifth in the conference. Amid their recent surge, it’s now possible for Anthony Davis and the Lakers to skip the Play-In tournament altogether.