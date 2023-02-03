Anthony Davis wasn’t named to the NBA All-Star team. He surely would have made the team if it wasn’t for his injury concerns. However, Davis’ Los Angeles Lakers’ teammates were reportedly agitated at his All-Star Game snub, via Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

“Lakers players were privately agitated that Davis wasn’t named a reserve to the Western Conference All-Star roster on Thursday, sources say,” Haynes wrote.

Nevertheless, Anthony Davis isn’t upset about the snub. He dropped a brutally honest statement in regards to whether or not missing out on the 2022-2023 All-Star game will provide him with extra motivation.

“Nah,” Davis said. “I get a longer vacation with my three kids and my wife. That’s how I look at it … I’m pretty sure my wife is happy.”

Anthony Davis is an 8-time All-Star. So missing out on the game isn’t a big deal to him. But his production has been extremely impressive when on the court this season.

AD is averaging just shy of 27 points per game on 58 percent field goal shooting. Additionally, the Lakers’ big man is reeling in 12 rebounds and blocking 2 shots per contest. But those numbers have come through only 29 games as of this story’s publication.

The Lakers’ coaching staff and front office will not mind Davis’ absence from the game either given his injury history. Any extra rest AD can get is certainly a good thing. Los Angeles understands that they will need him healthy down the stretch in order to make any kind of serious playoff run.