The Los Angeles Lakers received good news before hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on the NBA’s 2024-25 regular season opening night. After a father/son duel between LeBron James and Bronny James went viral Monday morning, Lakers guard Austin Reaves revealed he’s cleared to play in Tuesday’s opener at Crypto.com Arena, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

“Austin Reaves said his ankle feels great and he’s ready to play tomorrow vs. Minnesota,” Buha reported Monday.

The intrigue surrounding the 2024-25 Lakers started with hiring former three-point specialist turned NBA podcaster JJ Redick. It continued with the anticipation of the association’s first father-son duo, LeBron and Bronny. However, many suspect Los Angeles’ roster will not look the same today as it will at the end of the regular season in an attempt to catch up with the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Timberwolves, who the Lakers will get their first crack at, following the Timberwolves’ 4-1 loss to the Mavericks in last year’s Western Conference finals.

JJ Redick cryptic on LeBron, Bronny James plans for Lakers opener

Before making his head coaching debut, JJ Redick, who hosted a podcast alongside his star, LeBron James, wouldn’t reveal if the father-son pairing hit the floor on Tuesday. LeBron and Bronny James would make NBA history as the first the association has ever seen. But is it a priority for the first-year NBA coach?

Reddick says that decision hasn’t been made yet, per the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Wolke.

“Nothing has been finalized,” Redick said.

In the meantime, LeBron and Bronny’s back-and-forth at Lakers’ practice went viral on social media, elevating the anticipated moment when fans will see them on the floor together during an official NBA game for the first time. Perhaps we’ll see it sooner rather than later in Tuesday’s opener or within the Lakers’ first few games.