The Los Angeles Lakers are playing some of their best basketball of the season right now despite LeBron James remaining sidelined with a foot injury. Austin Reaves is capturing the hearts of NBA fans with his strong recent play, and Jay Williams speculates how a LeBron James return might affect that.

Jay Williams went on ESPN this morning and asked how do you bring back LEBRON JAMES when you have Austin Reaves playing on the ball. AR15 aka Mayo Mamba has officially arrived in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/DhtTrbwUQE — J Boogie (@jswissa8) March 23, 2023

“When you bring back LeBron, in this short period, how in the hell is Austin Reaves going to continue to play at this level. The ball is in Austin Reaves’ hands a ton. You guys know the lather, the kind of rhythm you get when the ball is in your hands. The amount of possessions, the volume of possessions. You feel way more comfortable with the rock now.”

Williams suggests that a return by James will actually hurt Reaves and company by affecting the current rhythm they are playing with. The former player references the fact that playing on the ball simply makes the game more comfortable, and a return by James would take the other Lakers off the ball much more.

Williams has a point but a futile one at that. The Lakers will trot out LeBron James if they have a chance to do so for a playoff run. Austin Reaves and the rest of the Lakers would agree they want James on the floor. Reaves will gladly sacrifice time with the ball to be playing alongside the NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer.

For now, James will remain on the sidelines and Reaves will have the opportunity to continue his strong play. He hopes to propel the Lakers into the playoffs and allow time for James to see the court again this season.