Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

It wasn’t too long ago when the Los Angeles Lakers and forward Austin Reaves were looked at as a laughingstock that was on the fast track to nowhere.

Now, the Lakers and Reaves are firmly in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, and look like a team that’s capable of making a run to the NBA Finals.

Los Angeles is finally healthy and whole, and Austin Reaves is confident if that continues to be the case, there isn’t a team in the conference they can’t defeat in a series, according to Lakers Nation.

“Yeah, for sure. I think since the trade deadline we’ve played some of the best basketball in the league,” Reaves said. And we’ve actually not been that healthy, we’ve had Bron (LeBron James) out at points, we’ve had AD (Anthony Davis) out at points and DLo (D’Angelo Russell). So if we’re whole and healthy, we like our opportunity.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the Play-In Tournament, the Lakers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night in L.A., with the winner to face the second seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Reaves understands the situation isn’t ideal, but is still grateful for the opportunity.

“I mean obviously we would liked to be one of the six that are already in a playoff spot but it’s the hand that we’ve kind of played all year and we feel really good with where we’re at so it’s really just about going in and taking care of us,” he said.

Ultimately, it’s all about getting into the postseason, and if what Reaves says proves to be true, the Lakers could make lots of noise in the next couple of months.