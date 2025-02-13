Logically, one would think LeBron James, the oldest player in the NBA, would be nearing the end of his playing career. But Brian Windhorst, who has covered James even before the ‘King' made it to the league, believes we could be seeing quite a bit more of James.

Windhorst, while discussing the Los Angeles Lakers after the trade deadline, said that he thinks James has more left in the proverbial tank than some might be led to believe.

“I really like what the Lakers have on their roster. I believe they can add a big man over the summer, and I really like where they’re going to be heading into next season,” Windhorst said. “Unlike other people, I don’t think the end is near for LeBron James. I think he’s got runway left. I think he can still be an All-NBA player next year. I see no reason why, a year from now, they can’t be a team that is really hunting for that top spot—that title.”

While James will almost certainly retire in the next few years, it is hard to argue that James, if he remains healthy, will be voted as one of the 15 best players in the NBA next season as well. This year, at age 40, James has managed to average 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists while shooting 39.5% on 3-pointers. Additionally, despite some health issues in the Lakers' lineup, he has helped his team reach fifth place in the Western Conference, and second place is not too far away either.

James is in the midst of his record-tying 22nd season in the NBA, a feat only ever done before by Vince Carter. Next season, in addition to being a new NBA record, would also give James the chance to continue to add to his many NBA records, including all-time points scored; he is nearing 42,000 career points and is now more than 3,000 points ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, who held the record for nearly 40 years.

If James decides to play past next season, he will likely get the opportunity to play with or against his second son, Bryce James, who has committed to Arizona. Last summer, the Lakers drafted LeBron's oldest son, Bronny James, giving the pair the distinction of being the first father-son duo in NBA history to play in the league at the same time and on the same team.

James may also feel motivated to extend his playing career following the shocking Luka Doncic trade, which netted the Lakers one of the best players in the NBA.