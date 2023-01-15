San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy just played arguably the best game of his NFL career thus far. The young QB led the Niners to a monumental blowout win against the Seattle Seahawks in their NFC Wild Card showdown. Purdy was so impressive that even Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had to send him a special shoutout.

LeBron clearly liked what he saw from Purdy, who himself completed 18-of-30 pass attempts for 332 yards and three touchdowns. The 23-year-old also added 16 yards from four rushes and a touchdown. In James’ view, Purdy definitely “got game.”

After their big win, Purdy was made aware of LeBron’s shoutout by reporters. The 49ers stud looked like a little kid as he got all giddy with excitement after hearing about James’ high praise:

“Yeah, LeBron. Yeah,” Purdy responded when asked if he was a fan of the Lakers star. “… I did not (know about LeBron’s tweet). LeBron said that? Oh, that’s sweet. Yeah, it’s awesome. That’s so cool.”

Game recognize game! pic.twitter.com/iYvyfkK0YR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 15, 2023

Indeed it was. Purdy looked like he was a little bit starstruck with the news and it seemed as though he was at a loss for words. After all, LeBron James does have that effect on people — even if you just led your team to a nationally-televised wild card game victory.

As most folks may know, LeBron James is a huge NFL fan. The Lakers are off on Saturday which gave him a chance to witness Brock Purdy’s heroics for the 49ers. LA is slated to play on Sunday, though, so James will need to settle for the highlights of Sunday’s Wild Card games.