Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Cam Reddish has enjoyed his time with the Purple and Gold so far this season.

Cam Reddish has enjoyed somewhat of a breakout season for the Los Angeles Lakers. Although Reddish is already playing on his fourth team in just his fifth year in the association, it seems that the former Duke Blue Devil is starting to put some things together for the Lakers, helping the team overcome a slow start to the year to now even their record at 5-5.

Recently, Reddish got candid about what it's like being a member of the Purple and Gold and why he's loving every bit of it so far, including having the support of high-profile teammates like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“It was definitely big-time coming from Bron,” said Reddish, per Ron Gutterman of Lakers Daily. “But I don’t think it’s just him, I think all of my teammates have done a great job of just pouring into me and telling me how much they believe in me. I haven’t had an atmosphere like this I don’t think in my entire NBA career. So it’s been a lot of fun, it’s been a blessing and I’m just looking forward to the future.”

LeBron James has indeed shown immense trust in Cam Reddish early on in the 2023-24 season. Even after Reddish missed a potential game-winner against the Miami Heat on a pass from James, James went right back to Reddish in the closing moments of the Lakers' next game against the Phoenix Suns, and Reddish delivered a huge three pointer from the corner to help seal the victory for Los Angeles.