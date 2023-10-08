The Los Angeles Lakers opened up their preseason schedule against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Lakers star LeBron James did not suit up as expected and the Lakers trotted out a starting lineup of D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis. While preseason doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, it does serve as an opportunity for players to show why they should be in the regular season rotation. For the Lakers, one of those players vying for minutes is Cam Reddish. Things didn't go so well though on Saturday against the Warriors as Cam Reddish left the game with an injury.

As per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, Cam Reddish will not return to the Lakers game against the Warriors due to a right ankle injury.

Reddish joined the Lakers this offseason as a free agent. He split time last season between the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. He had fallen out of the Knicks rotation and they traded him at the deadline to the Blazers in a four team deal that also included the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.

RECOMMENDED
Chris Paul, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Chris Paul Warriors, Warriors Lakers

VIDEO: Chris Paul drains perfect first bucket with Warriors vs. Lakers

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Lakers, Warriors, Austin Reaves, Steve Kerr

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr’s honest Austin Reaves assessment will please Lakers fans

Joey Mistretta ·

LeBron James, Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State Football, Lakers

Lakers star LeBron James drops ultimate praise for Marvin Harrison Jr. after big game for Ohio State

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Reddish was originally drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Hawks traded him to the Knicks during the 2021-22 season.

Last season, Reddish averaged 9.7 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 44.6 percent shooting from the field, 31.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line across 40 games between the Knicks and Blazers.