The Los Angeles Lakers opened up their preseason schedule against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Lakers star LeBron James did not suit up as expected and the Lakers trotted out a starting lineup of D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis. While preseason doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, it does serve as an opportunity for players to show why they should be in the regular season rotation. For the Lakers, one of those players vying for minutes is Cam Reddish. Things didn't go so well though on Saturday against the Warriors as Cam Reddish left the game with an injury.

Cam Reddish goes down. He then stood up slow and walked gingerly towards the Lakers locker room. Hope it's nothing serious 🙏pic.twitter.com/l866sYCOmf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023

As per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, Cam Reddish will not return to the Lakers game against the Warriors due to a right ankle injury.

Cam Reddish is out for the remainder of the evening due to a right ankle sprain. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 8, 2023

Reddish joined the Lakers this offseason as a free agent. He split time last season between the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. He had fallen out of the Knicks rotation and they traded him at the deadline to the Blazers in a four team deal that also included the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Reddish was originally drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Hawks traded him to the Knicks during the 2021-22 season.

Last season, Reddish averaged 9.7 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 44.6 percent shooting from the field, 31.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line across 40 games between the Knicks and Blazers.