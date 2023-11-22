Cam Reddish left the Lakers' win with a groin injury, potentially clearing a path for Max Christie to play big minutes on Wednesday.

Cam Reddish has been among the pleasant surprises of the season's early going. After signing with the Los Angeles Lakers for a two-year, minimum deal at the start of free agency, the former lottery pick has emerged as a defensive ace and ever-reliable three-point shooter while forcing his way into Darvin Ham's starting lineup.

Reddish's career-changing campaign hit a snag on Tuesday, though, when he left Tuesday's blowout in-season tournament win over the Utah Jazz early with a groin injury and didn't return. After the game, Ham indicated the Lakers were unsure of Reddish's status for the second half of their back-to-back on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. But if he can't go against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and company, Ham has plans to give reserve guard Max Christie a “really prominent” role, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Expect Christie to start next to Taurean Prince on the wing should Reddish's groin injury prevent him from suiting up versus the Mavs. Los Angeles is always looking for dogged on-ball defense, and few teams pressure opponents with multiple star playmakers the caliber of Doncic and Irving, who have led their team to the second-best offense in basketball about a month into the regular season.

Christie, in his second season out of UCLA, notched 25 minutes against the Jazz while relieving Reddish and playing extended garbage time, finishing with seven points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while going 3-of-8 from field and missing all but one of his five three-point attempts. He's been a healthy scratched for several games in 2023-24, averaging 2.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.6 minutes off the bench.

The Lakers, 9-6, and Mavericks, 9-5, tipoff from Crypto.com Arena at 7:30 p.m. (PT).