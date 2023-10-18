Before the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship broke the internet, there were Austin Reaves-Taylor Swift dating rumors that swept over social media like wildfire. We now know that these rumors were untrue, and the idea of the Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter dating the world’s biggest pop star was actually started by a single tweet from a burner account by none other than a Los Angeles Clippers employee.

This rumor started with a tweet from Zain Fahimullah, a social media design associate for the Clippers, according to FOX Sports.

Following the news that Swift broke up with The 1975 singer Matty Healy, Fahimullah “posted side-by-side photos of Swift and Reaves to his Twitter account, RefrigeratorLAL, writing, ‘Following her breakup, Taylor Swift was reportedly seen in an Arkansas Bar this weekend with star Laker basketball player Austin Reaves.’”

Following her breakup, Taylor Swift was reportedly seen in an Arkansas Bar this weekend with star Laker basketball player Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/tpRhfz3V4g — The Refrigerator (@RefrigeratorLAL) June 5, 2023

“Since I’m working for the Clippers, I didn’t want to tweet it off my main, so I tweeted it off there,” Fahimullah, a Lakers fan, told FOX Sports last week of his burner account.”

The Clippers employee just thought it was funny to pair Reaves, “small-town kid,” with Swift and fired off the post. He never expected it to blow up, get 4.4 million views, and catch the attention of reputable news outlets like Yahoo, Seventeen, the New York Post, and Sports Illustrated.

For his part, Reaves thought it was funny, although his girlfriend — who ultimately laughed about it — was not initially as amused.

And after the Austin Reaves-Taylor Swift dating rumors went so viral, Fahimullah said he felt bad.

“I felt kind of bad once it started blowing up and people started talking to Austin about it,” Fahimullah said. “I was like, ‘Damn.’ I felt like he shouldn’t have to be answering these questions. I really felt bad.”

Now that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating, the rumors are dead, which is probably a good thing for Fahimullah, the Lakers star, and Reaves’ real girlfriend.