After the Los Angeles Lakers lost in their season opener to the Denver Nuggets as Anthony Davis went scoreless in the second half, analyst Colin Cowherd went off on the star, even comparing him to a milkshake machine. More specifically, a McDonalds milkshake machine.

Why a McDonalds milkshake machine? Those devices are usually notorious for not working on some occasions, while other times, it does. Cowherd used that analogy on his show “The Herd” that if Davis is on one, he plays great, but it's not always a given with the Lakers big-man.

“I want to address Anthony Davis going scoreless in the 2nd half,” Cowherd said. “Typically, NBA superstars are not like the milkshake machine at McDonalds. When it works, it's amazing, but that's about 50% of the time.”

Anthony Davis is the milkshake machine at McDonald's: "When it works it's amazing, but it's about 50% of the time." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/RYe1vEGUr6 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 25, 2023

Cowherd went on to further explain that Davis is great defensively every game, but it's the offense that is inconsistent. He mentioned how one game he could score 40 and the next he'll record 13 points for the Lakers. With one game into his 12th season, Cowherd expressed that reality has set in of the type of player that Davis is and he's become not enraged with him anymore.

“I don't get frustrated anymore [on Anthony Davis]. I did for years and I'm just like ‘Not gonna play dinged up, he's gonna disappear offensively, great defense, Lebron [James] likes him',” Cowherd said. “If something is frustrating you in your life for years, then it starts becoming a you problem. Lower expectations.”

Davis will try to bounce back after a disappointing offensive performance in the opener as the Lakers next matchup is against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.