The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for a Tuesday night showdown in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Before the game, D’Angelo Russell took some time to himself and enjoyed a special cup of coffee.

D'Angelo Russell getting custom latte art at Polo Lounge before playing in a Lakers postseason game. Doing LA right. https://t.co/XN5ZBKTncJ — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) April 11, 2023

It is a nice flex by Russell, who is readying to play a Timberwolves team he began the year a part of. It really is a full circle moment for the Lakers guard, as he will suit up for the first time as a postseason Laker with the team he was drafted by.

In games that Russell has played in this year, the Lakers are 12-5 and the point guard is averaging 17.4 points per game. He is also dishing at a rate of 6.1 assists per game, as well as shooting a very solid 41.4% from the three-point line.

Russell came over with a plethora of players at the trade deadline that was a shot in the arm of the Lakers season. After starting 2-10 and limping into the deadline, GM Rob Pelinka reshaped the roster through a combination of deals that saw the Lakers rise to 43-39 and a seventh seed in the West.

Over the course of the deadline and the second half of the season, the Lakers have also added Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba, Shaquille Harrison and Tristan Thompson. With Russell and the emergence of Austin Reaves, the Lakers current roster fits perfectly around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Only a few hours to go before tip-off against the Timberwolves, so D’Angelo Russell and company are most likely on their way to the arena. He hopes his custom coffee cup can lend him some good mojo before the game Tuesday.