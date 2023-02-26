The revamped Los Angeles Lakers will be missing a key trade deadline addition for Sunday’s showdown with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks. D’Angelo Russell won’t play against the Mavericks as he continues recovering from a sprained right ankle.

Los Angeles’ new starting point guard suffered the injury early in his team’s win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Quickly inbounding the ball after a Warriors make, Russell stepped on the foot of Donte DiVincenzo, rolling his right ankle and falling to the floor in a heap. He didn’t play for the game’s remainder.

Russell participated in pre-game warmups on Sunday to test his ankle but was ultimately a late scratch. His status comes as no surprise after coach Darvin Ham told reporters during pre-game media availability that he “seriously doubted” Russell would be able to take the floor.

Veteran floor general Dennis Schroder will start in his place alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, the latter two of whom joined the Lakers in the three-team trade that brought Russell back to Southern California.

Los Angeles enters Sunday’s action at 28-23, 13th in the Western Conference. The Lakers are a half game back of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers, though, not to mention merely three-and-a-half games behind the sixth-place Mavericks, adding to the significance of teams’ highly anticipated matchup at American Airlines Center.

Los Angeles and Dallas tipoff at 12:30 p.m. (PT) on ABC.