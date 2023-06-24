In case any of you forgot, this is not D'Angelo Russell's first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was drafted by LA as the No. 2 overall pick back in 2015, and he actually had the chance to play alongside the late, great Kobe Bryant during D-Lo's first two seasons in the league.

Another one of Russell's teammates during that time was New York Knicks star Julius Randle, who also came into the NBA in the same year as D'Angelo. Randle was the seventh pick of that same draft class, and together, they represented the future of the Lakers — at least at that point in time.

Speaking on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Randle recently shared an unforgettable experience he had with Kobe during their time together with the Lakers. Apparently, there was one time when Bryant turned up late for a team flight. Randle relived that moment, as well as Kobe's epic reaction to his teammates sarcastically cheering upon his arrival:

"We were waiting on the plane, it was like an hour… plane ain't leaving without Kobe [Bryant]… We being sarcastic like 'heey! Kobe welcome!' and he was like 'man, ya'll m*****f*****s better be glad I'm here.'" —Julius Randle 😂 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/o4IMCnsoxu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 23, 2023

As it turns out, D'Angelo Russell remembers that moment extremely well, too. The Lakers guard took to Twitter to share his reaction to Randle's tale:

Mann I tell this story all the time. — D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) June 24, 2023

I can only imagine a young Julius Randle and D'Angelo Russell clapping sarcastically as Kobe Bryant boarded the team plane. The Black Mamba was having none of it, though, and instead of apologizing for his tardiness, the fallen Lakers legend decided to put his teammates in their place — in the most typical Kobe Bryant way possible.