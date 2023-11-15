Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham loves what he's seeing from power forward Rui Hachimura so far this season.

Head coach Darvin Ham and the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to an up and down start to the 2023-24 NBA season. Although the Lakers came out of the gates slowly, Los Angeles has rebounded with two straight wins to even their record at 5-5, despite Ham having to navigate several injuries, including one to superstar forward LeBron James, thus far on the campaign.

Another player who has also been in and out of the lineup for the Lakers this season is forward Rui Hachimura, who played an invaluable role in the Lakers' run to the Western Conference Finals a season ago, and now Darvin Ham is getting one hundred percent candid about what Hachimura brings to the team when he's healthy, including whether or not it makes a difference if he's starting or coming off of the bench.

“I just think having Rui [Hachimura] on the floor and aggressive and with an aggressive mentality is the Rui we all prefer. I don’t know if it’s a difference,” said Ham, per Matthew Valento of Lakers Daily. “He’s had big games off the bench, he’s had big games when he’s asked to be a starter. So I just think the common denominator is him being aggressive and assertive and active on both sides of the ball. Really locking in defensively, coming back, getting big rebounds offensively, not settling, playing with force, shooting the ball when he’s open when it’s swung to him, playing downhill. He’s a multifaceted player that’s incredible.”

The Lakers next take the floor against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 14.