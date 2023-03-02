After mental miscues doomed Dennis Schroder and the Los Angeles Lakers in their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, Schroder took the challenge and stepped his game up against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Schroder would finish the night with 26 points, six assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes while recording a plus-minus of +16. He scored 12 points in the fourth quarter of their 123-117 victory over the Thunder. Most importantly, Schroder only had three turnovers a night after handing the ball to the opponent six times, possibly the most significant factor in the outcome of that game.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham would have high praise for the veteran guard following the win, particularly in light of him twisting his ankle prior to the first half.

“He did a good job being a leader out there,” Ham relays, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “… He made the proper adjustments, picked it up defensively after twisting his ankle and really leading the group.”

Addressing Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell after the game, Schroder sounded the part of a leader, crediting the entire team for their victory despite them missing stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“Everybody chippin’ in. Everybody just being competitive, playing together, no matter what, staying together. We pulled out the win and that’s what’s most important.”

“The goal was from the beginning of the season to make the playoffs,” he continues, considering his words carefully.

“I think everybody in this locker room believes it. I believe it 200 percent. We gonna make the playoffs.”