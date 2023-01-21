Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies went down to the wire. It took a 41-point fourth quarter from the Lakers to earn them a one-point win, 122-121. Russell Westbrook finished with a team-high 29 points on the evening, while Ja Morant led the way for the Grizzlies with 22 points and eight assists.

So following the squad’s win over a very good Memphis team, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham spoke to the media and praised the character of his group, per a tweet from the NBA’s official account:

“Our guys showed a lot of character, a lot of fight. It was disappointing to give up so many offensive rebounds and second-chance points and fouls on top of that. But we kept our togetherness, we never got too down… but the biggest thing, you know, we had ten turnovers, but for the most part, we took care of the ball, we got good shots, we stayed in attack mode playing downhill.”

Darvin Ham, 49, is in his first year as head coach of the Lakers. Prior to landing this head coaching gig, Ham spent the last 11 seasons as an assistant coach with three different NBA teams, the Bucks, Hawks, and Lakers. And Ham enjoyed a long playing career in the association before his time in the assistant coaching ranks. Ham’s NBA career spanned eight seasons with six teams — he entered the league during the 1996-97 campaign and retired by the end of 2004-05. Notably, the Michigan native won a title with the Detroit Pistons back in 2004.