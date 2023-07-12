Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has proven to be a perfect fit in Southern California. Speaking on the teams that passed on him before he was ultimately hired by the Lakers, Ham did not shy away from speaking his mind, reports NBA insider Marc Stein.

“I [Marc Stein] listed the teams that, according to my unofficial count, had interviewed [Darvin] Ham without offering him their head coaching job. All nine of them. My list featured the Celtics, Hornets, Bulls, Pacers, Timberwolves, Magic, Kings, Wizards and Clippers.”

‘And Hawks,' Ham interjected.

Then he added in reference to all 10: “They f—– up royally.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is clear that Ham is not shy about the belief that he was a highly deserving head coaching candidate. Given the turnaround he helped orchestrate by the Lakers last season, he has built himself a pretty strong case.

Ham will have some high expectations going into his second year as the head coach of the Lakers. With a Western Conference Finals appearance under his belt and significant upgrades made to the roster this offseason, the Lakers are essentially championship or bust as long as LeBron James is still on the team.

The Lakers went out and signed Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince, and Cam Reddish, while they were able to retain Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell. They will most likely make another signing at some point during this offseason, but they definitely did enough to trot out a better squad next season. With Darvin Ham at the helm, the Lakers should be in store for another great season.