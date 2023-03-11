Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

D’Angelo Russell, the Los Angeles Lakers’ blockbuster trade deadline acquisition, has missed their past six games due to the ankle injury he suffered early on in their February 23 clash against the Golden State Warriors. But on Friday night, Russell will be making his much-anticipated return to the Lakers starting lineup, to give the purple and gold more firepower alongside Anthony Davis while LeBron James nurses a foot injury.

The rationale behind the Lakers’ decision to trade for Russell is crystal clear; Russell is simply a better fit alongside Davis and James due to his ability to space the floor – a facet of the game that Russell Westbrook struggles with. Nonetheless, head coach Darvin Ham knows that Russell’s impact goes beyond his ability to put the ball through the hoop from distance.

“I just think his size, his skillset, his brain, he’s a really talented smart basketball player. You have to account for him. He’s a smart defensive player as well. He’s this another added piece that we’re truly truly excited about, that people got a taste of what he brings early. And him coming out of this injury is great timing with LeBron’s circumstances so we’re really looking forward to that addition and we expect him to be a bit of a spark plug for us,” Ham said prior to their Friday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors, per Spectrum Sportsnet.

As Darvin Ham said, D’Angelo Russell gives the Lakers some size in the backcourt (he stands at 6’4), and someone who can relieve the offensive burden that Anthony Davis carries on a nightly basis. While the likes of Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves have played well in D-Lo’s absence, Russell gives the Lakers an added punch, especially on offense.

Russell’s contributions, in particular, could be crucial against a pesky defensive team like the Raptors. The Raptors lead the league in forced turnovers, so the Lakers should do very well with another composed ball-handler to avoid gifting Toronto free points. While there’s a possibility that Russell could still be rusty, rolling the dice on his talent should be more than worth it.