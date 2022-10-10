Darvin Ham has repeatedly stated that Anthony Davis is the key to success — and the ultimate ceiling-raiser — for the 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers.

Obviously, his health is paramount (AD’s goal is to play 82 games). On defense, Davis will be the focal point of Ham’s “centerfield” scheme, and may even start the season at center. The Lakers are expected to run more offense through AD via Ham’s “four-out, one-in” system that should improve the team’s spacing and put AD in positions to score at all three levels — interior, midrange, and beyond the arc — depending on the lineup.

While some Lakers fans took umbrage with Davis’ shot selection the past two seasons — and his proclivity for settling for Js despite converting 22.9 percent from three and 31.7 percent from 10-16 feet — Ham has the utmost faith in the eight-time All-Star. In fact, he told reporters after practice on Monday that he believes Davis can, and should, set a personal career-high in three-point attempts this season. Davis’ current high came in 2019-20, his first year with the Lakers, when he took 218 triples (3.5 per game), hitting 33 percent.

Earlier in training camp, Davis chalked up his ice-cold three-point shooting in 2021-22 (18.6 percent) to a previously undisclosed wrist injury. He insisted that he’s all healed now, and the early results have been promising. AD is 4-of-8 from deep in the preseason and lit up the Golden State Warriors for 28 points in 21 minutes on Sunday.

Anthony Davis tonight: • 28 points

• 50% FG

• 2/4 3pt

• 8/8 FT’s

Jumpshot's been looking nice this preseason 🥵

Ham is a confidence-builder. Instead of lamenting the limitations of his players, he encourages them to play how they like to play — provided they take accountability when things aren’t working.

Anthony Davis on what has stood out about Darvin Ham so far:

If Ham’s offensive vision and Davis’ health goals come to fruition, it’s safe to assume Davis will, in fact, set his single-season three-point attempt record.