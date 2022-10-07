Dennis Schroder’s visa issues get resolved, to join Lakers soon

Dennis Schroder has reportedly resolved a hold-up with his worker visa and has been cleared to travel back from Germany and join the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Schroder will fly to Los Angeles this weekend.

Schroder signed with the Lakers on a one-year, $2.64 million contract in September. He has been overseas since impressively leading Germany to the semifinals of EuroBasket. He was the lone Lakers player absent at Media Day.

The 29-year-old is primed for his second stint in Los Angeles. In 2020-21, he averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in 61 games. Darvin Ham and the Lakers are hoping “Dennis the Menace” will provide two-way tenacity, quickness, and shot-creation. The presence of Schroder and Patrick Beverley should motivate Russell Westbrook to bring the defensive effort if he wants to close games.

“This past year didn’t feel right …” Schroder wrote on Instagram after signing with the Lakers. “i felt misunderstood & nobody really knew the story ! Im coming back to the biggest organization to make sh***t right ! I hope LakerNation going to support me every single day ! I will give everything i have every single day !!”

Schroder could make his preseason debut as early as Sunday, when the Lakers face the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (Oct. 12), then visit the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 14.

“He’s doing the best he can to stay in rhythm and to stay in shape,” Darvin Ham said last week about Schroder. “But it’s nothing like NBA basketball and being in an NBA setting. So, once he gets here, we’ll be able to throw him right into the deep end of the pool and see how he responds. But Dennis is a high, high-level player, a super-duper competitor and takes great care of himself. So, it should be a quick turnaround for him getting into a rhythm.”

Schroder split time between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets last season. He averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 assists, and 0.8 steals in 64 games.