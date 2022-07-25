Former United States President Donald Trump was a speaker during the recently-concluded Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. In his speech, the former commander-in-chief decided to take a jab at transgender athletes and their success in women’s sports. As it turns out, it was an opportunity for Trump to take another dig at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

It’s no secret that Trump and LeBron do not have the best relationship. Trump admitted that he just has no admiration toward the Lakers star, but that he would be willing to get him on his team — under one very specific condition (h/t Brad Sullivan of Lakers Daily):

“If I were a basketball coach of the women’s team, I would be the greatest coach of all time,” Trump said. “I’m not a fan of LeBron James at all. I don’t like him, but I say, ‘LeBron, did you ever think of becoming a woman? Did you ever because I’d like to have you on my team. I’d love to have you on our team LeBron. But, think of it it’s so crazy what’s happening.”

“LeBron, have you ever thought about becoming a woman?” 😂

– Donald Trump if he owned a WNBA team pic.twitter.com/zxj4DoLKS3 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 24, 2022

What we can say for sure is that Donald Trump just loves talking about LeBron James. The 76-year-old seems to always find a way to incorporate the four-time NBA champ into his speeches, and they’re never in a good light. As a matter of fact, this transgender jab is actually recycled material from an old speech.

I wonder how LeBron will respond to this latest dig by Trump, if at all. The Lakers superstar isn’t one to engage based on petty jabs such as this one, but he has been quite vocal about his feelings toward the ex-president.