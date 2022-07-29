Dwight Howard reveals surprising backup plan if he is unable to sign new deal in free agency

After seeing his deal with the Los Angeles Lakers come to an end, Dwight Howard has yet to sign a new contract. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is currently a free agent and is in search of his next team.

Howard recently made a surprise appearance at a WWE Tryout event in Nashville, and it was an opportunity for him to look into one of his other passions outside basketball. When asked if he thought this could be something he would like to pursue in the near future, the 36-year-old had an affirmative response (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I think it is something that’s in my future,” he said. “I love the WWE. I love wrestling. … Hopefully, one day in the future I’ll actually be in the ring wrestling and holding up the belt. That would be amazing.”

To be fair, Howard has one of the most colorful personalities in all of the NBA, and the WWE seems to be a perfect fit for him. Be that as it may, the eight-time All-Star also admitted that if given a chance, he’s still like to remain in the league:

“I would love to play in the NBA,” Howard said. “Obviously, that’s where I’ve been my whole entire life. I love basketball, it’s my passion. I still have a few years left in me. So, I would definitely love to play and just end my career on a high note, on a great note. And then transition to the best business in the world: WWE.”

"I think it is something that's in my future. I love the WWE. hopefully, one day I'll be in the ring wrestling and holding up a belt." Dwight Howard would like to play for the NBA next season but has a WWE backup plan in mind (via @ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/UfFzZJ9cBo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 28, 2022

Howard was not kidding when he said he wanted to be in the WWE someday. In fact, he came out with an epic audition during the event:

Dwight Howard pulled up to the WWE Tryout in Nashville and cut a promo 😂 @BRWrestling (via @ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/B21p5mQpUp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2022

At this point, it feels like it’s only going to be a matter of time before we see Dwight Howard in a WWE ring.