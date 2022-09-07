Dwight Howard has been trying to make his way on the mean streets of TikTok of late, and the Los Angeles Lakers big man (or at least he’s hoping to still be a Laker) has come up with some pretty hilarious content. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is one of the funniest dudes in the NBA and you can be sure that the majority of his posts on the massive social media platform are very much on-brand for Dwight Howard.

His latest TikTok now comes in the form of an animated video of himself running from the police. He superimposed his head on the body of a cartoon who’s trying his best to outrun a cop car. The result is hilarious:

This one has already garnered more than a hundred thousand views as of writing. However, Howard’s previous post completely blew up, amassing over 1.6 million views. If you were wondering what it was about, here you go:

No wonder this totally went viral. The contentious nature of the post also prompted more than 2,000 comments. In it, Howard questions his omission from the NBA Top 75 despite the fact that he’s expected to be a future member of the Basketball Hall of Fame. Howard being excluded from the Top 75 has been quite a polarizing subject, and he’s done his bit to stoke the flame.

As for his current state in the NBA, however, Dwight Howard still remains without a team. His third stint with the Lakers ended this past season and it doesn’t look like the team is interested in renewing his contract. The 36-year-old free agent could be on his way to joining his eighth team in what has been a very colorful 18-year NBA career.