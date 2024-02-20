LeBron James gets blamed...again.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has pretty much accomplished everything there is to in basketball, but there isn't a shortage of people who still think his legacy isn't complete because he has yet to participate in an NBA Slam Dunk Contest. His continued absence from the main skills event of the yearly NBA All-Star Weekend has also somehow resulted in him getting blamed for the sharp decline of the contest's popularity.

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall seemingly shares that notion.

“The superstars aren’t involved. Yeah, there’s a lot of conversation around LeBron James, and maybe [LeBron] is the reason why the other superstars aren’t participating,” Marshall said on a recent episode of I AM ATHLETE podcast.

Many fans and people with platforms think that just because Michael Jordan, widely believed as the greatest hooper ever, won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, guys with GOAT aspirations like LeBron James should take the same route MJ took. Others feel that the Lakers forward not participating in the dunk contest robs basketball of a chance to witness one of the most physically gifted and athletic players in the history of sports showcase it all in an event designed to show those exact qualities mere mortals don't have.

By the time the next All-Star Weekend rolls around, James will be 40. It is extremely unlikely and just doesn't make sense at this point for James to enter his name into the contest. In any case, there are countless LeBron James dunk compilation videos online for Marshall and others to enjoy.