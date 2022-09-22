Lakers fans react to Pistons swooping in on Bojan Bogdanovic trade with Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers had been constantly linked to a trade for Utah Jazz veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, who would’ve brought much-needed wing shooting to the team. But, the possibility of the Croatian landing in Southern California went out the window on Thursday as the Detroit Pistons swung a trade for him, sending Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee back to Utah in return.

Needless to say, Lakers fans weren’t too happy that the Pistons of all teams beat them to the punch for Bogdanovic, a player they definitely needed due to the lack of knockdown shooters on this roster:

The lakers are ass, ass I say

Pelinka should be fired ASAP, you don't want to give up 2 picks for Turner and Hield and now Bogdanovic is going to the pistons for Olynyk????

I hate this organisation https://t.co/3s22R5Y41R — Vona_gee (@Vona_gee) September 22, 2022

Unless there is more to be reported, Jazz didn’t get a first round pick back for Bogdanovic from Detroit? Just Olynyk and Lee? Obviously want to laugh but Lakers & Pelinka not being able to get anything done is downright bad. — JNav (@jnavla) September 22, 2022

The Jazz offers are a lot less interesting without Bojan though. He offered size and shooting on the wing that the Lakers need. I'd be curious what the Lakers' best offer here was though because him not getting any draft compensation is pretty surprising. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) September 22, 2022

Did the Lakers even try here? The fact that Detroit of all teams was able to pull off a deal before them is…interesting to say the least. Remember, Rob Pelinka and the front office are also unwilling to include two first-round picks for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

But, there are also some Lakers fans who see this trade as a positive for the Lakers:

if the pistons didn’t give up a 1st round pick in this deal, i’m thrilled the lakers didn’t give up multiple 1sts in a trade w/ the jazz. — Darius Soriano (@forumbluegold) September 22, 2022

Pacers traded Brogdan for nothing .. Jazz traded Bogdanovic for nothing .. Both wanted our 1st round picks 🥱 This is not a Rob Pelinka issue. Teams just believe we are desperate when we shouldn’t be having 2 top 10 players on this Lakers Roster. — Trip Bayless 🌘 (@Typo_Jay) September 22, 2022

This essentially puts to bed any trade with the Jazz. The Lakers were strictly interested in Bogdanovic and maybe Mike Conley. But, the aforementioned was the focal point of any possible deal.

Los Angeles undoubtedly needs more guys who can make it rain from deep, but the roster as is can be special. It all comes down to LeBron James and Anthony Davis staying healthy, while Russell Westbrook also has to bounce back. If he can play like the Russ of the past, the Lakers will be just fine. You can’t forget the addition of Patrick Beverley either, who is an absolute dog.

It’s unfortunate Bojan Bogdanovic isn’t in LA. However, it’s not the end of the world, either.