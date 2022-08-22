NBA
First look at insane Crypto.com Arena renovations, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have dramatically rebuilt their roster over the past two years. Their arena is undergoing its own massive renovation.
The recently-renamed venue in downtown Los Angeles — the home to the Lakers, Clippers (for now), Kings, Sparks, and a host of live events — has broken ground on a multi-million dollar redesign that will functionally change the fan experience inside and outside the facility. The Los Angeles Times provided a stunning first look at the details on Monday.
The million-square-foot, 23-year-old venue formerly known as the Staples Center will upgrade every ounce of the property in a project that could take three years to complete. Construction began in May and will continue throughout the NBA and NHL seasons. Here are a few notable details, per the Times:
“Along with customary changes — new jumbo screens, updated concession stands, a better sound system — the project will follow industry trends that emphasize ‘fan experience’ over simply walking in and finding a seat. … that means eliminating the street between the arena and L.A. Live to create a tree-lined public plaza with music and big-tent attractions. It means adding a glass-walled club so patrons can watch players file out of the locker room.
More significantly, crews will blast out the upper seats at one end, creating an indoor/outdoor space where fans can mingle on a terrace overlooking downtown, then stroll inside the bowl to peer down on the court…
…Additions during this first summer will include two 65-foot video boards at the south end of the building, bracketing the retired Laker jerseys, and more LED ribbons to make for a total of three full rings.”
First look at Crypto .com Arena renovations: Exterior walls will come down and seats will be removed, and a new indoor-outdoor space will connect with the bowl, giving people a chance to eat, drink and mill about while watching the event below.https://t.co/j4Gxp9Iali pic.twitter.com/76Rhx5iYl2
— L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) August 22, 2022
The Lakers’ home — which is owned and operated by AEG — is striving to keep up with gems like SoFi Stadium and the in-progress Intuit Dome in Inglewood, which will house the Clippers beginning in 2024. The Lakers signed a 20-year agreement to remain at Crypto based on the promise of large-scale improvements. (Frankly, as somebody who is often in the bowels of the arena covering the Lakers, I can attest first-hand that that place is deeply in need of a polishing-up.)
There is no word yet on what the overall cost of the project is.
Hopefully, the arena’s renovation is a bit more successful than the Lakers’ recent roster construction.