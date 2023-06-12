Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet declined his $22.8 million player option for next season and will become a free agent, and unsurprisingly, Los Angeles Lakers fans are already begging for VanVleet to join the team for next season.

The Lakers made improvements during the season by making trades for depth pieces to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis. A point guard like Fred VanVleet would fit well with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Let's get to the desperate pleas from Lakers fans.

“Lakers tampering with Fred VanVleet as we speak lol,” wrote @Alwaysn4evaArt.

“Fred VanVleet officially became a free agent. Don't be shocked if the Lakers look at him. #LakeShow,” wrote @Jgoody0824.

“Lakers Tune In,” wrote @KDTheHitta.

“Future Laker,” wrote @IDKMAN30.

“I hate to be that guy but he'll end up a Laker..” wrote @SpeakContext.

“I can promise you right now if Fred VanVleet comes to the Lakers he will forget how to play basketball. Mark my words,” wrote @KeithVestibule.

“*ESPN story on the Raptors' Fred VanVleet declining his player option and becoming a Laker in July:” wrote @LakersFan69420 in response to Adrian Wojnarowski.

It will be intriguing to see where VanVleet ends up. Last time he hit free agency, he stayed with the Raptors. Although it is possible he will stay in Toronto again, it seems more likely that he will find a new destination this time around. The Lakers were listed as a possibility, along with teams like the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans and others. When free agency opens this summer, he will be one of the puzzle pieces to watch.