It has been two years, but Anthony Davis has not forgotten one bit. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar still believes in his heart that he was robbed of the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year award — a title that currently and forever will belong to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In a recent interview, Davis himself revealed that he’s still feeling bitter about losing out the DPOY trophy to Giannis a couple of years ago (h/t Harrison Faigen of SB Nation):

“AD says on Spectrum he still thinks he should have been DPOY in 2020,” Faigen wrote in his tweet.

AD says on Spectrum he still thinks he should have been DPOY in 2020. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 26, 2022

Giannis was the runaway leader in the votes, and while Anthony Davis came in at second, the race wasn’t close at all. Nevertheless, it is clear that AD still firmly believes that that should have been his year.

The good news for Anthony Davis is that he can make up for that loss this coming season. He’s going to be starting with a clean slate, and he has an opportunity to prove that he’s the best defender in the entire NBA.

LeBron James has already made a sweeping declaration about what the Lakers need to do to win it all this coming season. According to The King, defense will be key. This should give AD even more motivation to come out and make his case as the Defensive Player of the Year. More importantly, however, LA will need for him to be their anchor on the defensive end as they look to challenge for the title this year.