Darvin Ham has already joked that his best bet for keeping Nikola Jokic under wraps would be to kidnap him. In the lead-up to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between his Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets, he has provided a little more insight into how they plan to stop the two-time MVP.

According to Ham, the Nuggets “have an initial coverage, a counter coverage, and an escape plan. I’m pretty sure we’ll get to the escape plan.”

Ham clearly has no issues acknowledging just how brilliant a player his opposition’s center is, nor that he is the number one man whose impact they need to nullify to give themselves the best chance of winning this series. And fair enough, too, given just how dominant the Serbian superstar has been over the past three years, and more recently, during these playoffs.

Jokic has been an unstoppable force over the Nuggets’ first two series of the postseason, systematically picking apart the defenses of first the Minnesota Timberwolves and then the Phoenix Suns. Overall these playoffs, he’s averaging 30.7 points on 54.9% shooting, 12.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists, and against the Suns his performances included a 30-17-17 effort in Game 3, and a 53-point, 11-assist explosion in Game 4.

The Lakers have had the best defense in the postseason, and will provide a far sterner test for the offensive brilliance of the Nuggets – which is led by Jokic – than either the Timberwolves or the Suns. Jokic, however, is in the kind of form that no defense can stop. No matter how many plans Ham and the Lakers can muster up, it’s not likely to prevent Nikola Jokic from continuing his rich vein of form.