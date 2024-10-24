ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Lakers started their 2024 NBA regular season on a high note. The Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103 in their opening matchup. In addition, LeBron and Bronny James made history as the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game. That night, James Jr. received intriguing betting attention that has drawn a comparison to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

The NBA oddsmaking team at Caesar Sportsbook listed Bronny James' over/under at 0.5 points for the Lakers' season opener against the Timberwolves. James' prop became the most popular for the night, and even greater, one of the most popular ever for the sportsbook, ESPN's David Purdum described in an article, via insight from Caesar's NBA odds overseer David Lieberman.

“We had two-way action all day on it,” David Lieberman told ESPN. “This reminded me a bit of how popular the Caitlin Clark props were this year in the WNBA.”

ESPN previously noted that the Fever guard was the single-most bet WNBA player during the 2024 season, according to data from major sportsbooks.

Moreover, it seems Bronny James' highly anticipated Lakers debut with his father, who is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, really generated buzz. Sportsbooks like Caesar's had to capitalize on the moment.

“We opened it 0.5 just to keep it simple, will he score, basically,” Lieberman added. “The betting was actually pretty evenly split between the over and under; probably more tickets on the over, but the money was close.”

The Lakers rookie went under the prop, scoring zero points in three minutes against the Timberwolves.

Bronny James will likely spend a fair amount of time in the G League continuing to develop for the Lakers. But the hope is that one day, he can be a strong contributor and help LA remain a force for a long time.