The Lakers are upset that the NBA has told them that they can't wear their black uniforms for the rest of the in-season tournament.

Throughout the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Los Angeles Lakers have sported their black city edition uniforms. They wore these jerseys when they took down the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday in order to advance to the semifinals of the tournament, but the NBA isn't going to let LeBron James and Co. wear these uniforms in Las Vegas.

Instead, the Lakers are going to be rocking their traditional gold uniforms due to the league claiming their black uniforms clash with the design of the court at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to ESPN.

So far this season, the Lakers have gone 3-0 while wearing their black uniforms, all of these wins taking place during in-season tournament games. While the NBA is standing firm on this decision and forcing the Lakers to wear a color wave for the semifinals and possibly the championship game, Los Angeles seems frustrated by this decision. In fact, one player who was not named by ESPN said “That's ass,” when he found out about the league's jersey decision.

Overall, a uniform really does not matter that much, as wearing one over the other does not impact anything about what takes place on the court. Then again, superstitions exist all throughout the league and the Lakers had embraced their dark-colored jerseys, almost treating these games as a “blackout” game with matching accessories and color waves for their shoes and other equipment.

The NBA having the Lakers switch their black uniforms out for their gold uniforms may not just be a “visual contrast issue.” This is the very first NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals in Las Vegas and the league wants everything to look perfect. What better way to have the Lakers, one of the most historic sports franchises ever, wear their normal jerseys for the world to see? The Lakers will basically have a home game in Vegas with their faithful rocking gold uniforms, so everyone will fit right in.

Regardless of what uniforms they can and can't wear, James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers are going to play their hardest no matter what. This game still counts against their overall record on the season and there would be nothing sweeter than proving their championship worth early on in the season with an in-season tournament title.