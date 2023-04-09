Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers will conclude the 2022-23 regular season on Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Utah Jazz to Crypto.com arena. The Lakers still have a chance to avoid the Play-In Tournament and secure the No. 6 seed in the NBA’s crowded Western Conference, but will need to win and get some help for that to happen.

It’s the fourth meeting between the Lakers and Jazz this season; LA won the last meeting 135-133 in overtime on Apr. 5, led by 37 points from LeBron James.

With AD popping up on the injury report, his availability will go a long way in helping LA win their second in a row and ninth of their past 11 to secure the final guaranteed seed in the West. Lakers fans are surely wondering: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Jazz

Anthony Davis is officially listed as questionable on the injury report, but given the gravity of the game, it’s likely he will be suiting up for the contest unless he physically can’t go. LeBron James and Dennis Schroder are also questionable, while D’Angelo Russell is probable.

If the Lakers lose to the Utah Jazz on Sunday afternoon, they will be the No. 8 seed and on the road for a play-in game on Tuesday. They would earn the No. 6 or No. 7 seed with a win, except if the New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns all also win. That scenario would also leave the Lakers at No. 8.

Best case scenario for Los Angeles is a win and both a Clippers loss in Phoenix and a Warriors loss in Portland against the Trailblazers. It’s one of the closest Western Conferences conclusions in recent history, one that will literally go down to the wire with multiple crucial games on Sunday’s final day of the regular season.

The Lakers will be much better off if both Anthony Davis and LeBron James suit up, which should be confirmed closer to the 3:30 pm ET tip-off.