The Los Angeles Lakers have listed star forward Anthony Davis as probable for Friday night’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers, marking a potential return after missing the Lakers’ recent 131-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Davis is managing a left plantar fasciitis injury, which kept him out of Wednesday’s game, his first missed contest of the season.

Alongside Davis, the Lakers have listed forward Rui Hachimura as questionable due to an illness, marking his second game under questionable status with this condition. Center Jaxson Hayes, dealing with left knee soreness, is also probable to play on Friday. The Lakers, currently sitting at 4-4, are looking to break a two-game losing streak and stabilize their performance after a challenging five-game road stretch that saw them post a 1-4 record.

Anthony Davis' injury status vs. 76ers

Davis has been a dominant force for the Lakers this season under head coach JJ Redick, leading the league in scoring with a career-high 32.6 points per game. His contributions extend beyond offense; the All-Star forward is averaging 11.7 rebounds, three assists, 1.9 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting an impressive 57.1% from the field. His performance on both ends of the court has been instrumental to the Lakers’ strategies, positioning him as one of the league’s most impactful players.

The matchup against the 76ers presents an opportunity for the Lakers to exploit Philadelphia’s weakened lineup. Former MVP Joel Embiid will be unavailable due to a suspension, while guard Tyrese Maxey is sidelined with a hamstring injury. The 76ers, struggling with a 1-6 record and a four-game losing streak, may have limited offensive and defensive options to counter Davis should he return to the court.

A return from Davis could shift the momentum for the Lakers, who are looking to capitalize on a depleted 76ers squad and improve their standing in the Western Conference. As the primary focal point of the Lakers’ offense, Davis has the potential to deliver another dominant performance, particularly against a 76ers frontcourt missing Embiid’s presence.

The Lakers, aiming to leverage Davis’s presence against a short-handed Philadelphia team, will rely on his ability to influence both scoring and defensive setups.