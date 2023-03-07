Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis put on a scoring clinic in Sunday’s game against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. He scored 38 points — on 14-for-25 shooting from the field — grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out six assists in the 113-105 Lakers win. So when Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night to play the Lakers, every Lakers fan under the sun will want to know: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Lakers have Davis listed as probable for Tuesday’s showdown with a foot injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Lakers, D’Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain) is questionable to play for Los Angeles.

Davis, 29, is in his 11th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He’s averaging 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game across 40 appearances this season (38 starts).

The former University of Kentucky star is shooting the ball very efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Davis’ current 56.0% field-goal percentage is the highest of his career.

Expect Tuesday’s Grizzlies-Lakers game to go down to the wire, regardless of if Davis is in the lineup. After all, the Grizzlies will be without superstar point guard Ja Morant, who is serving a suspension from the league. But with regard to the question, Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is probably.