Anthony Davis injury update ahead of Knicks game

Before missing last Friday's road game against the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis had reminded fans just how frighteningly dominant he can be when at his best. The eight-time All-Star has scored 37 points or more while recording 10 or more rebounds in his last three games. But a major key to maintaining that level of play on a consistent basis is staying healthy.

Davis sustained a hip/groin injury in the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament versus the Indiana Pacers but pushed through it in the next two games. He did not give it a go in LA's last matchup, which contributed to the Spurs mercifully ending their 18-game losing streak. The question is, though, will Anthony Davis be taking the court for the Lakers in their game against the New York Knicks on Monday night?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Anthony Davis' playing status vs. Knicks

The 2020 NBA champion is listed questionable with the same left hip/groin issue that forced him out this past weekend, per the NBA's daily injury report. Davis could have a prime opportunity to feast on New York's frontcourt on both ends of the floor if he is fully healthy. That does not appear to be the case, however, as fans will have to wait a bit longer before head coach Darvin Ham makes a decision.

Health is often the biggest concern for this squad. LeBron James and Davis have already led the Lakers to a title and know what it takes to survive the Western Conference gauntlet. Ham proved himself to be a competent head coach in his first season last year and there are multiple role players who can impact the outcome of a game. Translation: LA is going to prioritize the long-term over a December contest.

That being said, if Davis is able to suit up, the Lakers are unlikely to baby him. They want him to stay red-hot, so that the team can coast a bit towards the end of the season instead of fighting for its postseason life again. We will all just have to wait and see if The Brow is cleared to play versus the Knicks.