The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to finish the 2022-23 regular season on a high note. LA is preparing to take on the Phoenix Suns in a Friday Night Affair at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game projects to be a competitive affair, and the Lakers are hopeful that all of their stars will be healthy and ready to roll. However, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and D’Angelo Russell are all listed on the injury report.

With the Lakers needing a big victory at home, fans will be curious to know the answer to this question: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Suns

Anthony Davis is questionable for Friday night’s game, per the NBA injury report. LeBron James is also questionable, and D’Angel Russell is probable.

Davis is dealing with a foot injury heading into the contest. It should be noted that Davis’ status was uncertain Wednesday as well, but he ultimately played against the Los Angeles Clippers. AD finished that game with 17 points and 11 rebounds in a 125-118 loss.

When healthy, Anthony Davis has impressed throughout the 2022-23 campaign for the Lakers. He’s played in just 54 games due to injury, but LA is hopeful that Davis can lead them to a deep playoff run. So far during the regular season, AD is averaging 26.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. Davis is also shooting just under 57 percent from the field.

The Lakers will need Davis on the floor Friday against Phoenix. When it comes to the question of if Anthony Davis is playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is maybe.