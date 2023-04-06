Los Angeles Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell missed Tuesday’s game against the Utah Jazz due to a foot injury. The Lakers fared well without their starting floor general, as they managed to beat the Jazz in overtime by a final score of 135-133 behind 37 points from LeBron James. Still, when the Lakers visit the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night to play Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and the cross-town rival Los Angeles Clippers, every Lakers fan will surely be dying to know: Is D’Angelo Russell playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

D’Angelo Russell injury status vs. Clippers

Russell was initially listed as questionable to play in Wednesday night’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. The good news for Lakers fans is that D-Lo is now good to go against their cross-town rivals after his injury status was officially upgraded to available.

In other injury news for the Lakers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have also been cleared to play for Los Angeles.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

D’Angelo Russell, 27, is in his eighth year in the NBA and third as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He’s averaging 17.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 68 appearances this season with the Lakers and Timberwolves (all starts).

The former Ohio State star is shooting the ball with great accuracy from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Russell’s current 39.2% three-point percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Expect Wednesday’s matchup between the Lakers and Clippers to go down to the wire, especially with Russell, James, and Davis all in the lineup. After all, the Lakers are trying to climb up the Western Conference standings and have a lot to play for. But with regard to the question, Is D’Angelo Russell playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer is yes.